Video: Heung-min Son scores brilliant brace for Tottenham including a superb individual goal

Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung-min Son was in scintillating form during their 4-3 victory over the K-League All Stars XI earlier today.

The South Korean international was involved in all three of Tottenham’s goals in the first half before being substituted at half-time.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Spurs, capitalising on a rebound after the goalkeeper failed to hold onto Son’s powerful shot.

Son then doubled Tottenham’s lead with a superb strike from the edge of the box. After receiving the ball on the left flank, he cut inside onto his right foot, beat his marker, and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top right corner.

Son’s second goal was a moment of individual brilliance. He played a quick one-two with Kulusevski to create space, nutmegged a defender, and expertly slotted the ball past the keeper to give Tottenham a comfortable 3-0 lead going into the break.

Watch his brace below:

? GOAL | Tottenham 2-0 K-League Stars | Son Heung-min WHAT A GOAL FROM SON!pic.twitter.com/qvgwqk6kwY — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) July 31, 2024

Son’s Second:

The link-up between Deki and Sonny ? Our captain at the double in Korea! ? pic.twitter.com/OHtx1M2Mt0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 31, 2024

Tottenham’s impressive pre-season form

Tottenham have looked impressive in their pre-season matches, giving Spurs fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming season.

The North London side have won all their 4 games so far, scoring 14 goals, and conceding 6. They also won their two behind closed doors friendlies.

They might just be a couple of signings away from becoming one of the teams to watch next season.