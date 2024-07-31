European giants seal €70m transfer that could have big impact on Man United’s season

Paris Saint-Germain are very close to completing the signing of Benfica talent Joao Neves and the Portuguese star’s arrival at the Ligue 1 champions could have a big impact on Man United’s season.

The 19-year-old has been one of Europe’s hottest talents since making his Benfica debut in 2022 and last season went to another level in Portugal. The midfielder featured in an incredible 55 matches for the Lisbon-based outfit and that resulted in Neves earning a call-up to the Portugal squad for Euro 2024.

The youngster caught the attention of a lot of Europe’s elite clubs and PSG have now won the race for the midfield talent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, all the documents related to the transfer will be signed on Wednesday with Neves set to travel to Paris for his medical.

PSG will pay Benfica an initial €60m for the 19-year-old, with a further €10m in add-ons. Renato Sanches will also join Benfica on loan for the 2024/25 campaign as part of the agreement.

The signing of the Portuguese talent is a major coup for PSG but it is also good news for Man United, with the Manchester club still interested in signing Manuel Ugarte this summer.

Joao Neves deal good news for Man United’s pursuit of Manuel Ugarte

With Neves heading to Paris, PSG are more likely to allow Manuel Ugarte to leave during the current transfer window as the Uruguay international is being pursued by Man United.

Erik ten Hag is looking to add a new centre midfielder to his squad during the current market and Ugarte is the Dutch coach’s top target.

The Manchester club have already agreed personal terms with the player as the 23-year-old is keen on a move to Old Trafford, even though they won’t be competing in the Champions League this season.

PSG are said to want their €70m asking price matched to part ways with Ugarte this summer but as things stand, United are not willing to pay that figure for the Ligue 1 midfielder.

Negotiations are still ongoing to complete Ugarte’s switch to Old Trafford and PSG may be open to lowering his price tag now that they have a replacement for the Uruguayan star.