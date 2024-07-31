Joleon Lescott names surprise player as Man City’s ‘standout’ USA performer

Joleon Lescott believes Oscar Bobb has been Manchester City’s ‘standout’ performer so far in their pre-season tour of the United States.

The reigning Premier League champions are three games into a quartet of fixtures in preparation for the 2024/25 season.

City began with 4-3 and 3-2 losses to Celtic and AC Milan, respectively, before drawing 2-2 with Barcelona — eventually losing on penalties.

Just one more match against Chelsea remains before Pep Guardiola’s men return to England ahead of next week’s Community Shield clash with local rivals Manchester United.

Despite City’s poor results stateside, Bobb has been in excellent form, grabbing a goal and two assists against Celtic before setting up Erling Haaland’s opener against Milan. And although he didn’t notch a direct goal involvement against Barca, Bobb still created four chances, had 11 touches in the opposition box and completed all three of his attempted dribbles.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why Bobb has been catching the eye.

“I think Oscar’s been the standout performer throughout the three games [of City’s pre-season tour of the United States] so far,” Lescott said of the 21-year-old Norway international (via Man City’s official website).

“I think he’s probably made the most right decisions, regardless of the outcome.

“His decision-making has been perfect and that’s all you can ask for from someone so young – but of any player – if they get into the right positions, what is the outcome?

“It’s a cross to the back stick [tonight], he’s recognised Erling’s pulled away from the defender, but to us, it did look like a save.”

Guardiola hails ‘electric’ Bobb

Oscar Bobb is more than ready for 2024/25 ?pic.twitter.com/n1N8n2yDbN — Premier League (@premierleague) July 29, 2024

It isn’t just Lescott singing the praises of Bobb, with the winger’s manager also in full recognition of his performances this summer.

“He’s electric, in the small spaces he’s really good,” Guardiola said following the match against AC Milan.

“Sometimes in the last part he has to be more composed and reduce his speed, for example the chance he missed he has to be more calm, shoot or pass to Erling and Jack.

“It’s a question of time, he’s young but his work ethic is unbelievable, he can play as a striker, pockets, right or left winger.”