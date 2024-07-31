Exclusive: 15-goal winger impressed with Nottingham Forest’s offer as they beat several Premier League clubs in race

Nottingham Forest are very close to completing the signing of Vitoria de Guimaraes’ Jota Silva as everything has been agreed to get the transfer over the line.

The Portuguese winger had plenty of suitors during the current transfer market but it is Forest who have won the race for the 24-year-old as the player was impressed with the offer he received.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Silva has signed a five-year contract at the City Ground, which will keep the winger in Nottingham until 2029. The Premier League club will pay Guimaraes an initial transfer fee of just €7m, but Forest will have to pay an additional €3m if the Portuguese star plays 15 games this season and a further €2m if he scores 10 goals.

Nottingham Forest have beaten several clubs in the race for the 24-year-old as Benfica, West Ham, Fulham and Brighton all held talks with the Portuguese winger at one stage.

Silva will be the Premier League club’s sixth signing of the summer having already brought in Elliot Anderson, Nikola Milenkovic, Marko Stamenic, Carlos Miguel and Eric da Silva Moreira.

Who is Vitoria de Guimaraes’ Jota Silva?

Silva is a versatile forward who can play anywhere across a front three but predominately likes to feature on the right. The 24-year-old has spent his whole career in Portugal and has been with Guimaraes since 2022.

Last season was an impressive one for Silva as the winger produced 15 goals and seven assists across 42 games for his team. This caught the attention of several clubs, hence why he has now secured a move to Nottingham Forest.

Switching to the Premier League will be a big step up for Silva and only time will tell how the Portuguese talent performs in the English top flight.