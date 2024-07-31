“I still want to work”, “let’s see…” – Jurgen Klopp’s latest comments suggest he could make a return to football in future

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has finally addressed the swirling rumors linking him with the England managerial position, categorically ruling out any possibility of taking on the role.

Klopp, who stepped down from his position at Liverpool at the end of last season, has been enjoying a break from football and recently made his stance clear.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Klopp dismissed the idea of becoming the next England manager, emphasising that he has no current plans to return to any managerial position, whether with a club or a national team.

Klopp does not rule out working in football in the future

Despite ruling out an immediate return to coaching, the German coach expressed his desire to stay involved in football.

He believes he still has much to contribute to the sport and feels he is too young to retire completely.

However, Klopp indicated that he is not planning to return to coaching right away and suggested that he might explore other roles within the football world in the coming months.

Speaking at the International Coaches’ Congress, the 57-year-old said (as quoted by Daily Mail):

“There’s nothing job-wise. No club, no country. A few people must not have heard that part.

“I’ll do some work. I’m too young to just do padel tennis and grandchildren.

“Will that be coaching again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. Let’s see how it will look in a few months. At the moment nothing is happening.”

“I didn’t quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I’ve also coached the best clubs in the world.”

“Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let’s see what else there is for me.”

Jurgen Klopp’s incredible managerial legacy

Jurgen Klopp is widely regarded as one of the best managers of all time. His managerial legacy includes successful stints at FC Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool, attaining legendary status at all three clubs.

At Liverpool, Klopp’s impact was transformative. Under his leadership, the club won their first league title in 30 years. They also won the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Remarkably, these achievements came with one of the lowest net spends in the league, underscoring his ability to maximise resources effectively.

While Klopp has ruled out an immediate return to coaching, his comments suggest that he remains open to exploring other roles within football.

The 57-year-old’s passion for the sport and his wealth of experience will undoubtedly keep him connected to the game in some capacity.