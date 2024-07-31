A year after the German team turned down their proposal, Leeds United are about to rekindle their interest in midfielder Ao Tanaka of Fortuna Dusseldorf.

After losing Glen Kamara, Leeds are looking for a midfield player who can play in the middle of the park with Ethan Ampadu or Ilia Gruev.

Leeds Live reports that the Whites might recruit midfielder Ao Tanaka of Fortuna Dusseldorf for as little as £2 million before the deadline.

There is a gap left by Kamara’s £8.5 million departure to Rennes and Archie Gray’s £40 million transfer to Tottenham.

Daniel Farke is keen to address those issues in the transfer market and Leeds could make a move for the midfielder.

According to the report, Dusseldorf are still willing to let Tanaka go and will accept £2 million.

It follows rumours that Leeds were instructed to submit a £3 million proposal.

With 36 appearances in all competitions for Dusseldorf in 2023–24, the midfielder was able to contribute 12 goals in total.

Before Daniel Farke brought Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev to Yorkshire for the 2023–24 Championship campaign, the Whites had already tried to recruit Tanaka to Elland Road.

Tanaka is a versatile player who can play as a 6, an 8 or even as a 10.