Leicester want to make Cooper happy with number 8 midfielder signing

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper is looking to add more players to his squad this summer after the departure of some key first team members.

It has been a difficult summer for Leicester so far after losing manager Enzo Maresca and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, while players like Dennis Praet and Marc Albrighton have also left the club.

The Foxes have managed to sign Michael Golding from Chelsea but they would need more players if they are to secure their status in the Premier League next season.

According to the Daily Mail, newly promoted Leicester City are interested in signing Celtic and Japan midfielder Reo Hatate.

The midfielder has four years left on his current contract at Celtic and it would be difficult for the Foxes to sign him this summer but they are targeting a move for him since they need a new midfielder who can also contribute goals.

In 87 appearances for the Scottish giants, the player has scored 16 goals after joining Celtic from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale in 2022.

It is time for the club to back Cooper and provide him the players he needs in order to stay in the Premier League.

The next season is going to be difficult for the Foxes as shown last season when all three newly promoted teams got relegated.

Leicester are also linked with a move for Liverpool and Scotland winger Ben Doak.