Liverpool journalist says Reds are monitoring talented Crystal Palace star’s progress

Liverpool are believed to be watching the progress of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton after the incredible impact the 20-year-old had on the Eagles’ season following his arrival at Selhurst Park in January.

Wharton moved to the South London club as part of a £22m deal with Blackburn Rovers and the midfielder became an instant hit with Crystal Palace fans.

The 20-year-old featured in 16 Premier League games for Palace last season and put in some dominant displays, which included an impressive performance at Anfield, where Oliver Glasner’s men defeated Liverpool 1-0.

This earned Wharton a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 and although the youngster didn’t feature in Germany, to make the squad was a huge achievement for the player considering where he came from just six months prior.

Many of the Premier League’s “Big Six” will have an eye on Wharton now and according to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, the Reds have watched the Crystal Palace midfielder and will be monitoring his progress over the coming years.

Adam Wharton would solve a lot of problems for Liverpool

Liverpool have been on the lookout for a new number six throughout the current transfer market and have had no luck in signing one, hence why the Reds rejected a bid from Marseille for Wataru Endo.

The Merseyside club will not be able to sign Wharton this summer but patience may be key in getting the Englishman in 2025.

The 20-year-old would solve a lot of Liverpool’s problems in that position as the England star has an incredible skillset that could see him become one of the best in the world as a defensive midfielder.

However, the Premier League giants won’t be the only ones looking to lure the 20-year-old away from Selhurst Park as many big clubs will continue to monitor his progress in South London over the coming year.