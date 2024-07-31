Liverpool defender is open to Anfield exit as he seeks a new challenge

Liverpool have been inactive in the summer transfer window while their Premier League rivals have all strengthened their squad.

The Reds have entered a transition period after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Key players like Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara have left the club following the expiry of their contracts and the Reds would want to replace them ideally.

Another defender could leave the club this summer for a new challenge and that is long serving defender Joe Gomez.

According to Liverpool Echo, the defender’s £45 million switch to Newcastle fell through in a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon join the Reds.

Newcastle United were desperate to raise money as they were dealing with Profit and Sustainability Rules and wanted to make sure they do not break any rules.

But with the Magpies selling Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, they did not feel the need to sell more players and Gordon stayed at St James’ Park.

The report has mentioned that Gordon would have joined Liverpool in a £75 million move while Gomez was expected to go the other way for £45 million.

There is growing interest in the services of the Liverpool defender and he has to make a decision on his future soon.

Liverpool should make sure Joe Gomez stays at the club

The Reds would be devastated to lose him this summer though since Matip has already left the club and it would be difficult for them to find a versatile defender like Gomez.

The English defender can play as a left-back and a right-back along with his natural position of centre-back.

The Reds have not signed a new defender this summer and losing Gomez would be a huge blow considering Ibrahima Konate has struggled with fitness issues and Jarrel Quansah is still inexperienced and not fully developed.