“I can help the team” – Liverpool fans will love hearing injury prone star’s positive outlook ahead of new season

Diogo Jota’s career at Liverpool has been a mixed bag as the Portuguese star has been lethal for the Reds at times but has missed long periods of seasons due to injury issues, however, the forward has a positive outlook ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

The Portugal international joined the Merseyside club from Wolves during the summer of 2020 and in the time since has developed into the Premier League team’s most lethal finisher.

Liverpool fans love Jota for this crucial attribute but the forward can also be frustrating as the 27-year-old is often missing when his team needs him most.

The Portuguese star missed a total of 21 games for club and country last season, which followed 29 the campaign before. This is a big issue for the player but speaking during the Reds’ pre-season tour of America, Jota has a positive outlook ahead of the new campaign.

“When you know you are injured and you are going to be out for a while, it’s like a knockout,” Jota told The Athletic. “But you need to get up again. You need to get ready to be able to run again. We’re playing in the best competitions in the world, so it’s not so easy to get into form and make the difference. But I did that last season every single time I was on the pitch.

“When I’ve been on the pitch, I’ve always performed. If I can stay fit, my numbers will be good and I can help the team.”