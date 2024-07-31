Liverpool consider player plus cash deal to sign their top transfer target

With just over a month to go in the Premier League season to start, Liverpool fans are still waiting for their first summer signing.

The Reds have been quiet in the transfer market and at this point, they are not closer to making any new signing.

New manager Arne Slot has started his work at the club and he would be expecting to be backed by the club soon to bring in players who fit his philosophy.

After Joel Matip left Anfield following the expiry of his contract, it became clear that the Reds will sign a new centre-back this summer.

According to latest reports, the Reds have identified Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as their top transfer target.

Now, Spanish outlet TDF has reported that the Premier League giants are thinking about making progress in their pursuit of signing the Brazilian international Bremer by opening talks with Juventus and the player’s representatives.

The Italian giants have placed a £50.5m price tag on their reliable defender but due to Liverpool facing issues paying that amount, the report has stated that the Reds are considering making a player plus cash offer.

It remains to be seen what the conditions of the deal will be if Liverpool eventually make a move for Bremer, who has been one of Serie A’s best defenders for a long time now.

Slot currently has the options of Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate in his defense.

Liverpool are desperate to sign a new defender

With Van Dijk now 33-years-old and past his best, Konate facing fitness issues on a regular basis and Quansah being inexperienced, they need a new addition in their defense.

Liverpool need a reliable and experienced player who can come in straight away and improve their quality at the back.

The Reds conceded silly goals towards the end of last season and signing a world class centre-back can help them change that.