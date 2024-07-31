Major injury concern as Man United star spotted on crutches days before start of season

Manchester United FC
Posted by

After a recent injury, Leny Yoro has been spotted on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

The young Frenchman joined the Red Devils from Lille in a deal worth up to £59 million (Sky Sports News) earlier this month.

However, making just his second appearance for the club three days ago during a 2-1 defeat in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in the United States, Yoro, 18, was injured during the first half in Los Angeles.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool consider player plus cash deal to sign their top transfer target
Man United keeping tabs on €60 million-rated Euro 2024 winner
Matias Soule on why he joined Roma despite West Ham & Leicester interest

In the wake of Sunday’s game, Erik Ten Hag admitted the club will have to manage the 18-year-old’s injury ‘very carefully’.

“We have to wait 24 hours and then we will hopefully know more,” the United boss told MUTV, as quoted by MEN.

“We were very careful, especially with Leny. It is disappointing he had to come off but let’s be positive and see what comes out.”

Leny Yoro seen on crutches ahead of new season

And ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Real Betis, Yoro has been spotted with the team but with his foot heavily protected in a medical boot,

The video, which has circulated on social media, shows the talented teenager getting around on crutches.

United will finish their pre-season tour with a friendly against rivals Liverpool (4 Aug) before preparing to playing the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium against Manchester City (10 Aug).

More Stories Leny Yoro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.