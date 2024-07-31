After a recent injury, Leny Yoro has been spotted on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

The young Frenchman joined the Red Devils from Lille in a deal worth up to £59 million (Sky Sports News) earlier this month.

However, making just his second appearance for the club three days ago during a 2-1 defeat in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in the United States, Yoro, 18, was injured during the first half in Los Angeles.

In the wake of Sunday’s game, Erik Ten Hag admitted the club will have to manage the 18-year-old’s injury ‘very carefully’.

“We have to wait 24 hours and then we will hopefully know more,” the United boss told MUTV, as quoted by MEN.

“We were very careful, especially with Leny. It is disappointing he had to come off but let’s be positive and see what comes out.”

Leny Yoro seen on crutches ahead of new season

And ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Real Betis, Yoro has been spotted with the team but with his foot heavily protected in a medical boot,

The video, which has circulated on social media, shows the talented teenager getting around on crutches.

Leny Yoro spotting at UCLA today after Manchester United training… on crutches, in a boot. Not good looks— hoping for a speedy recovery. #MUFCtour #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/UsDmzAnxdo — Ryan (@rdeeb00) July 31, 2024

United will finish their pre-season tour with a friendly against rivals Liverpool (4 Aug) before preparing to playing the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium against Manchester City (10 Aug).