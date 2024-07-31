Man United cool interest in £50m England international as transfer doesn’t make sense

Ivan Toney’s future at Brentford remains uncertain with only a month left in the transfer window as interest in the England international has cooled with one club no longer wanting the striker being Man United.

The 28-year-old has just one year left on his contract at Brentford and the Bees will be desperate to sell the Englishman during the current transfer window if he doesn’t sign a new deal at the Gtech Stadium as the London outfit risk losing the player for free next summer.

Toney is believed to be ready to leave Brentford over the coming weeks and at one stage had interest from most of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs.

However, things have changed following Euro 2024, as all this interest evaporated.

According to Todofichajes, Man United no longer want the player following the signing of Joshua Zirkzee as the Manchester club believe a deal for the Brentford star no longer makes sense.

The Bees are reportedly willing to accept less than £50m for the England international at present because only two clubs remain interested in the striker: Tottenham and West Ham.

Tottenham is Ivan Toney’s best option for the 2024/25 campaign

According to talkSPORT, Toney wants to join Tottenham ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next month as the striker is said to have his heart set on a move to the North London club.

Spurs are in the transfer market in search of a new forward as the Premier League outfit failed to replace Harry Kane last season following his big-money move to Bayern Munich.

Toney would be a solid option for Postecoglou as he is a lethal marksman and has attributes that suit the London club’s style of play as they are now a team that likes to have the ball under the Australian coach’s leadership, unlike previous years with more pragmatic managers.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham make an official move for the England international and if they do, Spurs are likely to be successful in their attempt.