Man United keeping tabs on €60 million-rated Euro 2024 winner

Manchester United are looking to improve their midfield unit this summer and they are keeping tabs on the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old La Liga midfielder has been quite impressive for club and country, and his performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United. According to Football Insider, the Spanish international is one of the several midfield players Manchester United are keeping tabs on as they look to improve their squad this summer.

Manchester United are expected to sell Scott McTominay this summer and Fulham are keen on signing the Scottish international. The Red Devils will need to replace him adequately and signing a quality midfielder should be one of their priorities.

Martin Zubimendi would improve Man United

Zubimendi could be the ideal acquisition for them. Manchester United need a player who can control the tempo of the game, add composure and technical ability in the middle of the park. The Euro 2024 winner could be tempted to move to Manchester United as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.

There is no doubt that the Spanish international has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a player for Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can secure an agreement to sign him.

The midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it would not be surprising if Manchester United are asked to pay up if they want to sign him.

The 25-year-old certainly has the quality and the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons. He is entering his peak years and he could improve further with coaching and experience.