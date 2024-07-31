PSG are understood to be set to return to the race to sign Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez should things fall flat around the transfer of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

The French giants had agreed on personal terms with the Serie A star, though sources close to CaughtOffside understand Chelsea have advanced in their negotiations for the attacker. There’s now a growing feeling that a deal will be reached between the two outfits.

Head coach Luis Enrique is appreciative of the Argentine’s talents and will ask for his transfer should a move for Osimhen ultimately fail as expected.

What next for PSG and Julian Alvarez?

Sources with a view of the situation have confirmed that PSG will meet with Manchester City again after the Olympics to get a better understanding of the forward’s situation.

Atletico Madrid were interested in Alvarez previously, but they will not rush to make a move for the former River Plate man as they think any potential terms won’t be financially suitable on their part.

CaughtOffside are informed by sources close to the Sky Blues that they are not pushing for the departure of the 24-year-old this summer. Nonetheless, the Argentine does come with a set price tag of about £58.9-67.4m, if he wants to leave after a meeting with his current employers.

City want Alvarez to stay but will respect his decision should he wish to depart this summer.