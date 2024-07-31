Manchester United could make a surprise move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell.

That is the view of journalist Alex Crook, who believes the English defender is among the Red Devils’ list of possible summer targets.

Despite failing to make Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s EUROs in Germany, Chilwell, 27, could provide necessary competition for preferred left-back Luke Shaw.

And following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking at the end of the season, which led to the recent appointment of Enzo Maresca, there are concerns Chilwell’s style of play will not suit the former Leicester City manager’s ‘Pep Guardiola-esque system’.

Ben Chilwell wanted by Manchester United

“Chilwell doesn’t really fit into his system,” Crook told talkSPORT.

“What he likes his fullbacks to do is a bit like Pep Guardiola, because we know he’s a Guardiola disciple. He wants to push on into midfield and play that hybrid role. That isn’t really Chilwell.

“He’s an out-and-out left back. Maresca has said that. I think there is a possibility that if there is interest, I know he’s on Manchester United’s list of potential targets this summer.”

Although already offloading 10 first team players, Manchester United’s summer business is expected to continue with the Red Devils in talks with West Ham to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka and braced for an opening bid from Fulham for Scott McTominay.

Should either, or both, players finalise exits, Erik Ten Hag will reinvest funds to strengthen his squad. Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui is one full-back heavily linked with Chilwell now another tipped to move to Old Trafford.