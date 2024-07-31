“He’s on Manchester United’s list” – Journalist claims United may consider surprise move for Chelsea defender

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is attracting interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Chilwell, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2020 for £45 million, has made 106 appearances for the Blues, scoring 9 goals and providing 12 assists. During his tenure at Chelsea, he has lifted the Champions League trophy and the UEFA Super Cup.

However, his future at Chelsea has come into question following the recent managerial change.

Reports suggest that Chilwell does not fit into new manager Enzo Maresca’s system, who prefers full-backs in a modern inverted role.

Manchester United have Chilwell on their list of targets

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Chilwell’s style as an out-and-out left-back contrasts with Maresca’s preference.

He stated:

“Chilwell doesn’t really fit into his system. What he likes his fullbacks to do is a bit like Pep Guardiola, because we know he’s a Guardiola disciple. He wants to push on into midfield and play that hybrid role. That isn’t really Chilwell.

“He’s an out and out left back. Marescu has said that. I think there is a possibility that if there is interest, I know he’s on Manchester United’s list of potential targets this summer.

“There may be Chelsea cash in because he’s also got Marc Cucurella, who finished last season really well.

“He’s coming back high in confidence, having just been a big part of that Spain team that won the Euros.”

Manchester United’s left-back problems

Manchester United’s interest in a new left-back is understandable given their injury woes on the left side of the defence.

Luke Shaw missed 16 games between August and November last season, and after a brief return, was sidelined again from February onwards for the remainder of the season.

This led to the club signing Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan.

Additionally, Tyrell Malacia missed the entire last season with a knee problem and did not join the pre-season tour of the US as he continues his recovery.

However, Chilwell himself struggled with injuries last season, missing 35 games due to hamstring and knee issues. He managed only 21 appearances across all competitions, starting in just 13 of them. (Transfermarkt)