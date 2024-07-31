Matias Soule on why he joined Roma despite West Ham & Leicester interest

Matias Soule says he ‘wanted more than anything’ to join Roma this summer, despite interest from Premier League duo West Ham and Leicester.

The 21-year-old officially joined the Giallorossi on Tuesday, ending a four-year spell with Juventus, during which he played just 21 times for the senior team, scoring one goal.

However, the 11-time Argentina youth international impressed greatly during a loan spell at Frosinone last season, notching 11 goals and three assists in 36 Serie A appearances despite the Canaries suffering relegation to the second division.

That form with Frosinone sparked interest from a number of parties in this summer’s transfer window, including West Ham and Leicester.

However, it was Roma who eventually won the race to sign Soule, who will now prepare for another season in the Italian top flight.

Soule ‘wanted more than anything’ to join Roma

Speaking following his unveiling as a Roma player, Soule has revealed the role manager Daniele De Rossi played in convincing him to come to Rome, also insisting he ‘wanted more than anything’ to join the club over other offers.

“I assessed everything before coming here. In terms of the coach, I saw how the team played last year, and how it’s changed since he came in,” said Soule (via Football Italia). “He’s really incredible. As for being here and training with him, he’s also spent time in Argentina and understands everything. He speaks Argentine Spanish, so that will be really helpful.

“It took quite a few days, but I just wanted it to happen straight away. I was convinced in every regard, from the coach to the club. What I wanted more than anything was to stay in Italy and come to Roma.”

Soule will link up with fellow Argentines Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala at the Stadio Olimpico. It will come as no surprise to learn that they, too, played a role in getting this transfer over the line.

“I have spoken to them. As soon as the rumours about me coming here started, they told me about what it’s like here and how happy they are. I also asked them about it all. Every day, I spoke more and more about it with Paulo: ‘When are you coming? Come on, I’m waiting for you, there’s a free space for you’.”

“Of course, it’s nice to be appreciated, but I’ll need to show it on the pitch to all the fans who have been waiting for me.”