Arsenal close in on third summer signing as talks advancing for package worth over €30m

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino as talks are ongoing to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new central midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway and the Spaniard has his sights set on Merino.

The 28-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club, which leaves club-to-club talks for the transfer to get over the line. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are closing in on the Spain international as discussions over a transfer fee are underway.

The transfer journalist states that the package for Merino will be more than €30m, which is good business for both clubs.

Real Sociedad are in advance talks with PSG’s Carlos Soler over a move back to Spain with the La Liga club viewing the 27-year-old as Merino’s replacement, reports Fabrizio Romano, which suggests that the Basque club are resigned to losing the Spain international to the Premier League.

Merino will be Arsenal’s third signing of the summer transfer window having already acquired the services of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and David Raya from Brentford on a permanent basis.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is ready to join Arsenal project

Merino has been with Real Sociedad since 2018 having made the move to Spain from Newcastle and over those six seasons, the Spaniard has been one of the best midfielders in La Liga. The 28-year-old does a lot of things right at the heart of Sociedad’s midfield and his attributes will only go up a level with the players he would have around him at Arsenal.

The former Newcastle star was part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024 this summer and featured in every game, with his biggest moment being the crucial goal he scored for his nation in their 2-1 win over Germany at the quarter-final stage.

Merino will be a great addition to Arteta’s squad and is a player Gunners fans will fall in love with very quickly throughout the upcoming season.