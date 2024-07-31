Premier League club now in advanced talks to sign attacking midfielder with 27 goals after Leeds end pursuit

Leeds United have chosen to step back from their interest in Blackburn Rovers’ attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have ended their pursuit of Szmodics, who is now in advanced discussions with newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town. This development makes a transfer to Elland Road unlikely for the 28-year-old Irish international.

Szmodics’ impact at Blackburn

Szmodics joined Blackburn Rovers in August 2022 on a three-year contract for a modest fee of €2 million. Since then, he has made a significant impact at the club, quickly becoming a key player.

Szmodics’ contributions were crucial for Blackburn, as he ended the season as the league’s top scorer, with 27 goals in 44 appearances.

His efforts were instrumental in ensuring Blackburn’s continued presence in the Championship. His impressive performances last season also earned him a spot in the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

Despite their initial interest, Leeds United have decided not to proceed with the signing of Szmodics. This decision coincides with Ipswich Town’s move to secure the talented midfielder.

Leeds are now expected to redirect their focus towards other targets to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Ipswich Town’s transfer activity

Ipswich Town have been busy in the transfer market, preparing for their first season back in the Premier League.

They have spent €72.40 million so far on five signings – Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea, Jacob Greaves from Hull City, Liam Delap from Manchester City, and Arijanet Muric from Burnley. They have also signed Ben Johnson from West Ham on a free transfer. (Transfermarkt)

Securing Szmodics would be a statement signing for the newly promoted side, adding further strength to their squad.