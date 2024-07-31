Premier League have punished Manchester City for breaking rules 22 times over last two seasons

Manchester City has been fined more than £2 million by the Premier League for repeatedly breaching kick-off-related rules over the past two seasons.

According to the Daily Mail, the reigning Premier League champions have been punished for delaying the start of matches on more than 22 occasions.

The report explains that the fines vary depending on the incident, with the highest penalty issued for the delay in their title-winning match against West Ham last season. In that game, the start of the second half was delayed by two minutes and 46 seconds.

Manchester City have reached a sanction agreement with the Premier League regarding these charges and has accepted the fines.

Manchester City’s response and Premier League statement

The club has said to have apologised for the breaches and assured that players and management have been reminded to adhere to the rules.

The Premier League also issued a statement stating:

‘The breaches relate to a number of Premier League matches during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.’

‘Rules relating to kick-offs and re-starts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs.

‘It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 League matches around the world is kept to schedule.’

Manchester City are facing more serious charges

While the club may not be overly concerned about the fines for kick-off delays, Manchester City face far more serious charges related to financial breaches.

The club is under investigation for 115 alleged financial violations, with a hearing expected in the coming months.

The potential consequences of these charges could be severe, with suggestions that punishments could include “immediate relegation“.