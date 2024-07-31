QPR closing in on transfer of Juventus & former Italy U21 defender

Queens Park Rangers are close to completing the transfer of Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta, according to reports.

Frabotta is a product of the Bologna youth system but joined Juventus in the summer of 2019, originally linking up with the club’s U23 team.

The left-back — who can also play as a centre-back — made his senior debut for the Old Lady in a Serie A match against Roma in August 2020 and has since increased his total for the club to 18 appearances across all competitions, notching a goal and an assist.

Frabotta has enjoyed loan spells at Hellas Verona and Frosinone since joining Juventus, playing 22 times in Serie B during the latter stint.

Frabotta to replace Kenneth Paal at Loftus Road

Frabotta has entered the final two years of his contract and doesn’t appear to be in the plans of new manager Thiago Motta.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via Football Italia), QPR are on the verge of signing the 25-year-old — who was capped 15 times for Italy across various youth levels.

The report states that Frabotta’s representatives are already in London to iron out the final details of his move to QPR, who are themselves completing the sale of existing left-back Kenneth Paal to fellow Championship team Watford.

Frabotta joins a QPR side that spent much of the 2023/24 Championship season in the relegation zone but rallied to win eight of their last 14 matches to climb to 18th place.