(Video) Fringe Arsenal attacker open to move and wants to join Premier League rivals

Reiss Nelson is not in a rush to decide his future.

The Arsenal attacker has been linked with a summer transfer after struggling to become a key player in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

However, despite the Gunners being open to receiving offers for the 24-year-old, the player has yet to decide his next destination.

Although Nelson, who has experienced two loans with Hoffenheim and most recently Feyenoord, once again has European clubs monitoring his situation, according to Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, the London-born wide-attackers’ preference is to stay in the English Premier League — suggesting the 24-year-old could end up at a domestic rival before the close of the summer window.

“He’s open to any kind of move,” Sheth said.

“But his preference, at the moment, would be to stay in the Premier League. He wants to prove himself in the Premier League.”

"He's open to any kind of move, but his preference at the moment is to stay in the Premier League" ? Dharmesh on the possibility of Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah leaving Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/1y7jVRFRWI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 31, 2024

Since being promoted to the Gunners’ first team in 2019, Nelson, who has up to four years left on his contract, has scored just eight goals in 89 games in all competitions.