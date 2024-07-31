(Video) Fringe Arsenal attacker open to move and wants to join Premier League rivals

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Reiss Nelson is not in a rush to decide his future.

The Arsenal attacker has been linked with a summer transfer after struggling to become a key player in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

However, despite the Gunners being open to receiving offers for the 24-year-old, the player has yet to decide his next destination.

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola asks major star to decide future “soon” but will “understand” if he leaves
Liverpool had £75m deal agreed for England international before Premier League club pulled out
Premier League club now in advanced talks to sign attacking midfielder with 27 goals after Leeds end pursuit

Although Nelson, who has experienced two loans with Hoffenheim and most recently Feyenoord, once again has European clubs monitoring his situation, according to Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, the London-born wide-attackers’ preference is to stay in the English Premier League — suggesting the 24-year-old could end up at a domestic rival before the close of the summer window.

“He’s open to any kind of move,” Sheth said.

“But his preference, at the moment, would be to stay in the Premier League. He wants to prove himself in the Premier League.”

Since being promoted to the Gunners’ first team in 2019, Nelson, who has up to four years left on his contract, has scored just eight goals in 89 games in all competitions.

More Stories Reiss Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.