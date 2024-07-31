Tottenham forward Richarlison isn’t pushing to leave the club according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Richarlison arrived at Spurs from Everton in a deal worth £60m in 2022, but has struggled to find his best form in north London.

Despite an improvement last season which saw him score 11 goals and provide four assists in 28 Premier League appearances, questions have been raised about his future.

Richarlison not pushing to leave Spurs

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to Saudi side Al-Ahli, but as of yet nothing serious has materialised in regards to an exit.

The 27-year-old is under contract at Spurs until 2027, but with the club yet to sign an out and out forward in the window he could be set for a big role under Ange Postecoglou next season.

Earlier in the summer it had been reported that Richarlison was one of the names that Spurs would be prepared to sell this summer.

However, Bridge has reported that the Brazilian isn’t pushing to leave north London and if Spurs were thinking about letting him go they would want close to the £60m they paid two years ago.

“There is interest from Saudi Arabia, but I don’t think he is pushing for a move, I think he did okay under Postecoglou last season,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“Injuries played a part in it being stop-start, but he went on a fantastic run over the Christmas period.