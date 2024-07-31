Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 27-year-old Spanish defender does not have a future at the North London club and he needs to leave them permanently.

He will be hoping to play regularly next season and Spanish outfit Sevilla are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

Sevilla director Victor Orta is an admirer of the 27-year-old and he has already spoken to the player regarding a potential move as per VamosMiSevillaFC. It appears that Reguilon is keen on a return to his former club and Sevilla are looking to snap him up on loan until the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to accept the offer. The North London club will hope to sell him permanently and a loan move might not appeal to them. The defender was on loan at Manchester United and Brentford last season.

He was highly rated during his time in La Liga, but he has not been able to translate those performances in English football. His time in the Premier League has been quite mediocre and he will look to leave this summer.

Sergio Reguilon needs a fresh start

Reguilon is still young enough to get his career back on track with regular football, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 27-year-old would be a superb addition for Sevilla, who need to add more defensive depth to the side. The defender knows the club well and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Regular football in La Liga will help him regain his form and confidence as well. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince the Spanish outfit to sign him permanently instead of loan deal.