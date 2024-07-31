Son Heung-min gives ‘most important’ advice to new Tottenham Hotspur signing

Son Heung-min is ‘very excited’ to welcome Yang Min-hyeok to Tottenham Hotspur but has urged the youngster to remain focused on his commitments for Gangwon FC for now.

Spurs agreed a deal on Sunday that will see the 18-year-old arrive in north London in January 2025, remaining with South Korean side Gangwon until then.

The teenager is highly rated in South Korea, notching two goals and two assists in 23 caps for the nation’s U16 and U17 teams combined, while he’s already registered eight goals and four assists in 25 K League appearances for Gangwon.

Alongside current club captain Son Heung-min and Lee Young-pyo, Yang is the third South Korean player to sign for Tottenham.

And Son has given some words of advice to his compatriot, who he believes should stay focused on delivering for Gangwon until he joins up with his new teammates.

“I haven’t known him for long. What I’ve told him is the most important thing is to focus on his current club,” Son told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday (via the Tottenham Hotspur website).

“I also told him that while he is doing everything for his current club, he should prepare well for his life in England. I’m very excited to have him in the club.”

Ange Postecoglou reacts to Yang Min-hyeok signing

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou also expressed his ‘delight’ in the signing of Yang, who he sees as an exciting prospect for ‘now’ and the ‘future’.

“I am delighted to have him as part of the club,” the Australian said. “He’s someone that was identified by our scouting department. He’s a young, talented player and we’re always looking, not just for the now but the future and he’s shown great promise.

“I’m looking forward to having him as part of the Club once he’s finished with his commitments with his club now.”