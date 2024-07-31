Steve McClaren has left his role at Manchester United to become the new head coach of the Jamaica national team.

The move sees McClaren bring to an end his two years as a coach on Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff to once again become a number one.

There have been a number of coaching changes at Old Trafford this summer with Rene Hake and former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy arriving at the club to help Ten Hag.

McClaren appointed Jamaica manager

It was announced on Wednesday that McClaren had signed a two year contract to become the new Jamaica manager, and his job will be to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Michael Ricketts, the president of the Jamaica Football Federation said: “We are truly elated to announce the appointment of Mr McClaren as head coach of the Reggae Boyz.

“We are confident we made the right decision and we are looking forward to him guiding out nation towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Please help us welcome the New Coach of the Jamaica Senior Men’s National Team Mr. Stephen McClaren ?? pic.twitter.com/UoOeeGWXVw — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) July 31, 2024

McClaren himself added that he felt this was the ideal role for him at this stage of his career, and he was extremely proud and excited to take the job.

“I am extremely proud and excited to take up the position of Head Coach for The Jamaica Men’s National Team.

I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career.

“Prior to returning to Manchester United for a second spell, I spent time at FIFA as a Technical Advisor on their Global Eco Analysis project.

“Jamaica was one of the teams I worked with and I quickly came to realise the potential the country possessed.

“In the years since, that potential has grown significantly and there is every reason to believe that with continued hard work and development a bright future lies ahead.”

Former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce also held talks over the job, but the Reggae Boyz opted for McClaren.

McClaren brings a wealth of managerial experience with him having managed England, Newcastle, Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest to name a few, and he was also Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant from 1999-2001.