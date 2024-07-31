Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Nigerian international. According to football insider, Chelsea are already in talks to sign the 25-year-old striker in a cash-plus-player deal that would see Romelu Lukaku head the other way.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have also asked to be kept informed of developments on the player.

Tottenham are prepared to include their own players in a deal for the Nigerian. Tottenham need to bring in a quality striker and Osimhen would be a superb acquisition for them. They have missed a clinical presence upfront since the departure of Harry Kane and Osimhen could feel that void for them.

The Napoli striker is a proven goalscorer and he has shown his quality at the highest level. He has helped the Italian outfit win the title recently and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well. Osimhen could transform Tottenham in the final third. Regular football in England will be an exciting opportunity for the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can win the race for his signature.

Chelsea keen on Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are already in advanced talks to sign the player and they will be desperate to get the deal done. Nicolas Jackson has been quite underwhelming for them and Chelsea need a reliable goalscorer this summer. Osimhen would improve both clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Tottenham will be able to provide him with European football next season and it will be interesting to see if the player is tempted to join them over their London rivals.

The 25-year-old striker scored 17 goals in all competitions in last season, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if the move goes through.