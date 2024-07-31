Tottenham summer signing Min-hyuk Yang shows off silky skill against new side during friendly earlier today

Min-hyuk Yang was up against his new side in today’s friendly between K-League All Stars XI vs Tottenham.

The South Korean prodigy started the match for the All Stars and very quickly made his mark as he produced a brilliant piece of skill to get away from Emerson Royal.

As he received the pass, he spun around the Brazilian defender with a brilliant first touch, getting past him and leaving him embarrassed.

Tottenham have invested significantly on promising youngsters over the past few transfer windows in what seems like their new transfer strategy.

They have signed the likes of Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray and Yang adds to the list.

Spurs also boast a host of exciting top talent coming from their academy. The likes of Mikey Moore, Will Lankshear and Jamie Donley have all shown that they are ready to be promoted to the first team with their performances in the pre-season.

