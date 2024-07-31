Manchester United are concerned that Leny Yoro could have fractured his metatarsal in their defeat against Arsenal last weekend.

Yoro joined United from Lille earlier this month in a deal worth up to £58.9m, but was forced off against the Gunners in just his second appearance for the club.

The teenager was spotted on crutches wearing a protective boot on Wednesday, whilst United have yet to release an update on the Frenchman’s fitness.

United concerned Yoro could be out for two months

Mail Sport have reported that United are concerned Yoro could face two months on the sidelines if it’s confirmed he’s fractured his metatarsal.

The report adds that the Red Devils are set to give an update on Yoro’s fitness on Thursday, but the sight of him on crutches and in a protective boot means any news is unlikely to be positive.

United face rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 10th before kicking off the new season against Fulham on August 16th in games that Yoro would miss if United’s fears are confirmed.

Erik ten Hag’s side were plagued by defensive injuries last season, and the last thing he would have wanted is to lose a new signing for a couple of months at the start of the season.

United are still thought to be in the market for another centre back and could be forced to accelerate their pursuit if Yoro is ruled out.

The Old Trafford outfit have been in talks with Bayern Munich over Matthijs de Ligt, whilst they have had two bids rejected by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite.

United’s next game is against La Liga outfit Real Betis before they face Liverpool on the weekend in the final game of their tour of America.