Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are now closing in on a deal to sign the player this summer.

Wan-Bissaka has struggled for regular game time at Manchester United and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. A move to West Ham would be ideal for him. The Hammers need to bring in a quality right back who can replace Vladimir Coufal in the long term and the Englishman would be the ideal acquisition.

Wan-Bissaka has shown his quality in the Premier League over the years and he could transform West Ham defensively. The 26-year-old defender has often been criticised for his deficiencies going forward, but he remains a reliable defender. West Ham need someone like him as they look to tighten up defensively in the upcoming season.

Wan-Bissaka needs to leave Man United

Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka will look to get his career back on track with regular football at the London club. The defender is at the peak of his powers right now, and he will not want to sit on the bench anymore.

West Ham should be able to provide him with the opportunities he needs right now. The Hammers will look to secure European qualification next season and they will look to do well in the domestic trophies as well. They need more quality and depth in their squad and the Manchester United defender would be a quality addition.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and perform at a high level next season. They have a quality manager like Julen Lopetegui and they have a talented squad as well.