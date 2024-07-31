West Ham United ‘advancing on deal’ to sign striker after positive talks

West Ham have shown interest in Niclas Fullkrug and the Hammers are involved in discussion with Borussia Dortmund about a possible deal.

Prior to Julen Lopetegui’s debut season as manager at the London Stadium, the 31-year-old is a strong candidate to join the Hammers after scoring twice for his nation at Euro 2024.

Lopetegui is keen to enhance his team’s attacking options and Fullkrug is one of his main targets.

The new Hammers boss has already signed Max Kilman, Max Guilherme and Wes Foderingham so far this summer.

Now he is ready to address his team’s goal scoring issues and Fullkrug is the player who has impressed West Ham after his fine performances for Borussia Dortmund and Germany.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided the update about West Ham moving for the Germany international.

West Ham United advancing on deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug. Still work to do on structure of fee & personal terms. Talks understood to be progressing positively – cautious optimism a deal can be struck. #WHUFC #BVB https://t.co/WJBTYOZAno — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 31, 2024

West Ham have shifted their attention on the German attacker after their move to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa did not progress.

Signing a striker was always the priority for the Hammers this summer as they had to rely on Jarrod Bowen last season for scoring goals for the team.

Michail Antonio is past his best and the east Londoners need a reliable and consistent option upfront.

The striker will add goals and creativity to the West Ham attack

The 31-year-old Fullkrug was involved in 20 Bundesliga goals last season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

With three goals and three assists in the Champions League last season, he helped the Bundesliga giants reach the final of the competition where they lost against Real Madrid.

The striker would add physical presence, aerial threat and finishing quality to the Hammers squad if they can manage to complete a deal for him.