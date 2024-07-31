West Ham have reached an agreement with Leeds to sign winger Crysencio Summerville according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old is set to undergo a medical ahead of his move to the London Stadium, and the report adds that if everything goes to plan Summerville will fly out to America to join his new team-mates on their pre-season tour.

It’s very much a new era at West Ham with Julen Lopetegui now at the helm, and the Hammers have so far signed Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman and Wes Foderingham.

Summerville set to join West Ham

The Dutchman impressed for Leeds last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion having lost to Southampton in the play-off final.

Summerville scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 43 league appearances which saw him named Championship Player of the Year.

The winger had attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea but nothing advanced with either club and he’s now set to join West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano added that the deal is worth in excess of £25m with add ons included and he’s agreed a long term contract with the club.

??? Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for package in excess of £25m with add-ons. Summerville agreed on long term deal and he also spoke to Lopetegui ahead of move. Leeds United accepted the proposal and he’s now set to sign. pic.twitter.com/dpzqyoYUfk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2024

West Ham have been in the market for attacking reinforcements and the addition of Summerville to go along side talented teenager Guilherme and their existing options, which include Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus gives the club some really exciting options at the top end of the pitch.

The Hammers are still in the market for a centre forward and have been strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug.

The Bundesliga outfit are thought to have rejected an offer worth in the region of €20m for the German international, and the clubs reportedly remain in talks over a deal.

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran is another target and West Ham had an offer worth £30m plus youngster Lewis Orford turned down, but it remains to be seen if they will return with another offer for the Colombian.