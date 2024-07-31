West Ham United are reportedly closing in on signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Hammers are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the new 2024-25 season, and, according to Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, have identified Summerville, 22, as their ‘primary target’.

West Ham closing in on Crysencio Summerville

On the shortlist of many top-flight clubs, Leeds United’s number 10 has appeared destined to spend next season in the Premier League.

However, despite the previous links, it is West Ham who are in the driving seat for the Dutchman’s signature, and should they finalise a deal, would complete arguably one the summer window’s smartest signings.

Daniel Farke knows how good the Dutchman can be

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will not be pleased to lose the 22-year-old though. The German has previously spoken very highly of the Rotterdam-born wide-man, claiming his contributions have been ‘outstanding’ and that the ‘sky is the limit’ for a player with his potential.

“His performances and end product, but also his willingness to work for the team, have been outstanding,” the Leeds boss told Sky Sports at the start of the year.

“To deliver in this league you have to be on it more or less each and every day on the training pitch, and that is what he’s doing.

“It is no coincidence that he has provided so many decisive goals and assists.

“We don’t have to speak about his potential, because for Cry the sky is the limit. But to show consistency, that is quite crucial.”

Potential signing of the summer?

Although an exact transfer fee has not yet been reported, Summerville is one of Europe’s hottest prospect so Hammers fans can probably expect their club to pay for the privilege.

What a signing the Netherlands under-21 international could be though, and, should the West Ham board reach an agreement, the prospect of seeing Summerville wear the club’s colours would certainly excite all those associated with the London club.

Unfortunately, for Leeds, losing their best players, which has included Archie Gray signing for Spurs, is the consequence of failing to win instant promotion back to the Premier League after losing last season’s Championship Play-Off final to Southampton.