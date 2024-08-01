Ange Postecoglou gives promising update on three key Tottenham players

Ange Postecoglou has given a positive update on the fitness of Oliver Skipp, Destiny Udogie and Radu Dragusin.

Skipp suffered a knee injury in the closing minutes of Tottenham’s 4-3 friendly win over Team K League on Wednesday, playing on until the end of the match but looking in real discomfort.

Udogie, meanwhile, hasn’t played since April after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, ending what was an impressive first season in north London.

Spurs still have a busy schedule as they prepare for the 2024/25 Premier League season, with back-to-back friendlies against Bayern Munich to come on August 3rd and 10th before they open their campaign away at Leicester City on the 19th.

Thankfully, Postecoglou expects Skipp to be available to face the Bavarian giants, while he revealed that Udogie will be back in action soon — centre-back Dragusin also came through unscathed in his first Spurs appearance since returning from duty with Romania at Euro 2024.

“I think he will be fine. It was just a knock,” Ange said to SPURSPLAY. “I think the important thing is everyone should have got through the game okay so it’s more minutes for the lads. It was good to get Radu some minutes as well. Hopefully, Destiny comes back into it in the next few days.”

Spurs have enjoyed a 100% record in pre-season so far, beating Cambridge United, Hearts, QPR, Vissel Kobe and K League All Stars by 7-2, 5-1, 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 scorelines, respectively.