Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking options this summer and they have identified the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as a target.

The 26-year-old striker has been in outstanding form since joining the Portuguese club and he scored 43 goals in all competitions last season. The striker chipped in with 15 assists along the way as well.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the player and it remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable fee with Sporting CP.

The Portuguese outfit are holding out for a sum of around €80 million. Gyokeres is certainly one of the best strikers in the world right now, and it is no surprise that the Portuguese outfit are demanding a premium for him.

Will Arsenal pay up for Viktor Gyokeres?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay up. They will need to bring in top quality players if they want to beat Manchester City to the title in the upcoming campaign. They have missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and Arsenal will be desperate to go all the way this time around.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, the Swedish international striker will be tempted to move to the Premier League as well. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down. The striker will certainly be excited about the possibility of playing in the Premier league next season.

Arsenal will be able to provide him with the platform to compete at the highest level and he would get to fight for the league title with them. The striker is likely to improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a key player for the club.