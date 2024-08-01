Arsenal are keen on signing the Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.

The North London giants have already submitted a first offer to sign the 28-year-old Spanish international in the region of around €30 million.

According to a report from Noticias De Gipuzkoa, Arsenal are very close to securing his signature and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can iron out an agreement quickly.

Merino has been linked with a move to the Premier League for months. He has played in England before with Newcastle United and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal across the line. The 28-year-old Spaniard will add creativity, composure, and defensive cover to the midfield. He could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

The reported €30 million offer seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and he could justify the investment in the coming seasons. The 28-year-old has proven his quality in La Liga and he helped Spain win the European championships earlier this summer. There is no doubt that he’s good enough to play in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Arsenal.

Arsenal need players like Mikel Merino

Arsenal will be looking to push for the league title in the upcoming campaign, and they will hope to go all the way in the tournament. They need a deeper squad with more quality and signing a quality central midfielder could prove to be a wise decision.

Merino has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to the Arsenal style of play and he will look to make an instant impact.

Arsenal missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and they will be hoping to beat Manchester City to the domestic crown this time around. Signing the right players will certainly help them.