Exclusive: Arsenal set to complete deal for Spanish Euro winner “in a few days”

Arsenal are set to complete a deal with La Liga outfit, Real Sociedad, after agreeing personal terms with the Basque side’s 28-year-old Spanish player, Mikel Merino.

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed that the transfer will go through for approximately €40m plus bonuses and Arsenal are understood to have offered the European Championship winner a contract until 2028/2029.

Gunners coach, Mikel Arteta, met with Merino and managed to convince him that a move to Arsenal would be the most beneficial for his career.

Arsenal set to complete Merino deal

Arteta’s appreciation of Merino’s talents and the fact that he will be given importance in the squad as well as ample playing time was enough to convince the midfielder to agree to a move to North London.

CaughtOffside sources understand that negotiations are now in the final stages and Arsenal could announce the deal “in a few days.”

Subsequently, Merino’s agents spoke with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona representatives to thank them for their interest in their client but to advise them both that he would prefer to move to Arsenal and have a new experience in the Premier League.

Merino is expected to undergo medical checks shortly and once these have been completed, they’ll announce another high quality signing.

After managing to land Riccardo Calafiori too, it’s already turning into quite the window for Edu and Arteta.

In their quest to overhaul Man City and land a longed-for Premier League title, Arsenal are going all out to back their manager.

If Pep Guardiola’s side make even one misstep, there’s every reason to believe that the quality and depth of the Arsenal squad for 2024/25 could finally punish them.