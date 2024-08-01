Arsenal and England ace’s career still in limbo and depends on transfer “domino” says Romano

After a brilliant season in 2023/24, albeit an unsuccessful one in terms of trophies, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, can be rightly satisfied with the progress that the Gunners are making.

Man City remain the team to beat, and even though no English club in history has ever won the top division five times in a row, there’s a very real possibility that Pep Guardiola could push his side into doing just that.

It’s the task of being the first to stop City from lifting the Premier League trophy since Liverpool managed it in 2020 that will ensure laser focus from Arteta throughout 2024/25.

Arsenal ace, Aaron Ramsdale, still in career limbo

That means there will be no passengers in Arsenal’s quest for glory, and that’s exactly what keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, has been ever since the arrival of David Raya.

Arteta has only given the England international custodian cursory minutes since Raya moved across London from Brentford, and that’s seen Ramsdale’s career take a bit of a nosedive.

So much so that Fabrizio Romano has yet more bad news for the 26-year-old.

“It’s completely quiet now with regards to Aaron Ramsdale,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“There have been no new movements or updates for a while now, so we will have to see what happens later in the window, based on a goalkeepers domino.

“If he does end up leaving Arsenal, then yes guys, they could need one more goalkeeper.”

Where once clubs would likely have snapped up Ramsdale if they knew he were available, that lack of minutes and match fitness is obviously counting against him.

It may well be that the keeper has to either accept being second fiddle to Raya for the foreseeable future or moving to a new club that perhaps might not have been top of his list.