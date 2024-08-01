Arsenal enquire about signing long serving Newcastle man

Arsenal could sign a Newcastle United player this summer and it is not someone many people expected.

Although the Gunners would have wanted to sign either Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes, two players they were linked with earlier in the summer.

However, they could now sign transfer listed Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka this summer in case Aaron Ramsdale leaves the club, according to Chronicle Live.

The English goalkeeper is considering his future and he could leave the Gunners this summer.

After losing his place in the starting line up to David Raya at the Emirates Stadium, Ramsdale is keen to continue his football career elsewhere and join a club where he can get a starting place.

In order to replace him, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the experienced Newcastle United player, who joined the Magpies six years ago.

Dubravka has fallen well down the St. James’ Park pecking order, and with the return of Nick Pope and the signing of Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest, it appears that his time is running out.

The goalkeeper was linked with a move to Celtic earlier this summer but the Scottish giants preferred signing former Premier League goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Dubravka has made over 150 apperances for the club, making him one of the longest serving players at the club.

His time at St James Park could finally end soon with Arsenal keeping an eye on him.