Arsenal star Mikel Arteta described as “top level” is open to exit from the club

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

The attacker is open to leaving the club this summer with Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille keen to sign him.

According to information provided by Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge to GiveMeSport, the Arsenal striker is ready to talk to Marseille about a potential move to Ligue 1.

Nketiah is third in the Arsenal attackers’ pecking order behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

He only started one Premier League match in 2024 which shows he is not in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta to start for the Gunners.

Marseille are interested in signing the Arsenal striker, having already completed the signing of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United this summer.

Bridge told GiveMeSport that the player is interested in leaving Arsenal amid interest from the French giants.

He said:

“Nketiah has gone to the United States for pre-season, with it maybe being one more chance to test Mikel Arteta’s thoughts about him. I think we talk about Eddie Nketiah in every transfer window, but it’s clear he is at an age now where he probably needs regular football. He is not going to get that at Arsenal.

“Arsenal would be willing to sell him at the right price, and the understanding from our side is that he would be willing to speak to Marseille. That’s one to keep an eye on over the next few days.”

More than for Arsenal, leaving the Gunners would be the right move for Nketiah and his career.

At the Emirates Stadium, he has never been a regular part of the first team.

Earlier in his career he was behind in the pecking order to Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang and Alexander Lacazette.

Now he is playing back up to Havertz and Jesus, which shows it is highly unlikely for him to become a starter under Arteta at the club.

A move away from Arsenal would suit Eddie Nketiah

At Marseille, he is going to get consistent playing time under De Zerbi, who is known for improving the level of his attacking players, just like he did during his time at Brighton in the Premier League.

Nketiah is a good finisher and his ability to run behind the defense can help Marseille next season.

Arteta has praised Nketiah in the past by calling him “top level”, as quoted by The Guardian.

The Gunners would have to step into the market to find a replacement for him and it may not be easy to get someone who is as good as him and willing to sit on the bench.