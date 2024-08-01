“Too expensive” – Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal will not sign attacking target

Arsenal are looking to add attacking options to their squad this summer.

The Gunners have permanently signed David Raya this summer while also completing a move for defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Now, they have shifted their focus to an attacking addition to the squad as manager Mikel Arteta gets ready to challenge Manchester City again for the Premier League title.

The North Londoners have fought Man City for two seasons in a row but unfortunately for them, they have still not managed to beat Pep Guardiola’s mighty Man City.

Perhaps they need a world class striker to lead their team to their first Premier League title in 20 years.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal will not be signing Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres because he is too expensive.

The Italian journalist said, while Men in Blazers:

“Then if there are more outgoings there are some possibilities that Arsenal could add another offensive player. I don’t think it will be an expensive player like Viktor Gyokeres. I think this is too expensive, but maybe a new winger, a different type of player who can provide fresh energy behind Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.”

Arsenal fans will be upset to read the latest update from Romano as the general feeling about the Gunners is that they are only a few players short of winning the league title.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add depth to the Arsenal squad

There is hope of a new wide player who can act as a back up to Saka and Martinelli, like Romano mentioned.

Arteta needs to add depth in his squad to fight Man City for the league title.

The Gunners have used the same line up for large parts of the season while City have had the luxury to rotate their squad and keep their players fresh.

This is where Arteta needs to be clever and should manage his squad in such a way that his players avoid the problem of fatigue in the second half of the season.