Aston Villa agree deal with Chelsea to sign attacker but he wants Serie A move

Aston Villa are continuing their transfer business this summer with the club preparing for the Champions League next season.

Unai Emery has taken the Midlands club to their first ever Champions League season and now they are making additions to the squad to play against the best teams in Europe.

Villa have added a number of players to their squad with the most prominent ones being Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley.

They are set to add more players to their squad, particularly in the attacking position.

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign striker Romelu Lukaku this summer but the player prefers a move to Italian giants Napoli.

According to Il Mattino (via Tutto Mercato), Emery’s team have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign the Belgian striker but he prefers a move to Napoli to play under his former manager Antonio Conte.

The attacker has returned to Chelsea from his loan spell and he is currently training alone at Cobham while the Chelsea squad is busy with their preseason tour in the United States.

The Blues have decided to permanently sort out the future of the striker after he was sent on loan spells at Inter Milan and Roma in the last couple of seasons.

Lukaku has no future at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea feel it is time to let him leave the club and accept a loss on their massive investment.

Chelsea attacker can revive career under Antonio Conte

Under the leadership of Conte, Lukaku played his best football at Inter Milan and the pair won the Serie A title together.

He is hoping for similar success with Conte but this time at Napoli, however, Villa are still waiting for an answer for him.

After spells at Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea in England, perhaps it is time for him to leave the Premier League and move to Serie A again where he as enjoyed his football.