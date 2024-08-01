Aston Villa’s hopes of signing Joao Felix this summer have been given a boost after the forward held talks with Unai Emery and Monchi, according to reports.

The Portugal international — who represented his country at Euro 2024 this summer — spent last season at Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid, notching 10 goals and six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Felix hasn’t played for Atletico since January 2023, shortly before he joined Chelsea on a six-month loan, and with player and club having a tense relationship, there’s little chance he will wear the red and white jersey again.

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old but could face competition from Felix’s former club, Benfica.

However, according to a report from TBR, Villa have the upper hand with manager Emery and managing director of professional football Monchi already holding talks with Felix, who is said to be keen on a move to the Midlands club, who will play Champions League football in 2024/25.

Any permanent deal for Felix won’t come cheap with his latest contract — signed in January 2023 — running until June 2029, while the forward currently earns just shy of £98,000 per week according to Capology.

Villa have already had a busy summer preparing for their Champions League adventure, signing the likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Cameron Archer from Everton, Chelsea and Sheffield United, respectively.