Manchester City defender Yan Couto is expected to join Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to a report from SportBILD, Tottenham were keen on signing the 22-year-old Brazilian defender as well. However, the South American has chosen to join the German club instead.

Manchester City are expected to pocket around €25 million for the Brazilian right back and he could have been a useful acquisition for Tottenham. The North London club are expected to sanction the departure of Emerson Royal this summer and they will need to bring in a quality backup option.

Pedro Porro is currently the first choice right back at the club. Couto would have competed with him for the starting spot and it would have helped Spurs improve as a squad.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old will look to continue his development with regular football in Germany. He had an impressive campaign on loan with Spanish club Girona last year. His performances have caught the attention of the top clubs and it is no surprise that Tottenham are keen on signing him.

Can Tottenham find an alternative to Yan Couto?

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to move for other targets in the coming weeks. They will need to add sufficient depth and quality to the squad if they are serious about securing Champions League qualification next season and doing well in the domestic trophies. They have a talented bunch of players and a charismatic manager. However, they will need more injection of quality if they want to scale greater heights in the upcoming campaign.

As for the Brazilian defender, Couto will look to establish himself as a key player for Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He has the potential to develop into a quality right back and he could end up joining a big club in the future if he continues to impress.