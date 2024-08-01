Brazilian excited to join Crystal Palace as proposal is made

According to a Brazilian report, Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign Wesley Gassova of Corinthians this summer.

Oliver Glasner will be itching to bolster his team this summer, and the front line is one area he will be considering.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been playing fantastically, but Crystal Palace will need to add more muscle to their attack.

In his own country, Wesley Gassova is among the most promising young talents.

The Brazilian winger is a native of São Paulo, where he excelled in the Corinthians youth division before becoming a regular member of the first team.

Now, rumours are circulating that Palace are interested in 19-year-old Brazilian prodigy Wesley Gassova and they have made a proposal, as per UOL.

The player is reportedly excited about the prospect of joining the Premier League club but his club have still not responded to Palace’s offer.

The Eagles have serious interest in signing the wonderkid because of his impressive season.

After losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, the Eagles are ready to invest in their attack and provide the manager the right players to perform next season.

Glasner showed that he can work wonders if he is provided with the right players in the squad.

Palace finished last season with six wins in their last seven matches, including a convincing win against Aston Villa.

They are ready to strengthen their squad this summer in order to continue their brilliant form from last season.

The Eagles face competition from fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest to sign the Brazilian.