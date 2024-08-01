Chelsea make decision on the future of 24-year-old as Euro giants submit offer

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club and it appears that the Blues have accepted an offer from Atletico Madrid.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea have accepted a £33 million bid for the England international midfielder and they are now waiting for the player to make a decision on the transfer.

Chelsea are prepared to sanction his departure this summer. He is in the final year of his contract and the Blues do not want to lose him on a free transfer next year. Gallagher has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs as well, but it appears that Atletico Madrid have now secured an agreement with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the report states that Tottenham are interested in signing the midfielder, but Gallagher is reluctant to join a Premier League rival. Also, he wants to play in the Champions League and therefore Atletico Madrid would be a more attractive destination for him.

Atletico Madrid need Conor Gallagher

The Spanish giants need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 24-year-old should prove to be a superb acquisition. He will drive, defensive cover, and creativity to the side. Gallagher has proven his quality in the Premier League with Chelsea this past season and he has been a key player for them.

The 24-year-old could improve Atletico Madrid immensely. He has all the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder for the Spanish club. In addition to his quality as a footballer, his leadership skills could prove to be handy as well. He captained Chelsea multiple times last season.

The midfielder is only going to improve with coaching and experience. Working with a word class manager like Diego Simeone could take him to a whole new level.