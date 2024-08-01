Chelsea are looking to sign a right winger and one name they appreciate is Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

It’s been another summer of change at Stamford Bridge with Enzo Maresca replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, whilst the Blues have also made seven summer signings.

The club are looking to do more business and are believed to be in the market for a striker as well as a right winger ahead of crucial season.

Chelsea have appreciation for Oscar Bobb

The Blues heavily pursued Michael Olise earlier in the summer but the Frenchman subsequently joined Bayern Munich, and they recently been linked with Karim Adeyemi and Francisco Conceicao although nothing has materialised.

Chelsea currently have Noni Madueke as a right wing option and whilst Cole Palmer played their last season he’s expected to operate more centrally under Maresca.

It will be interesting to see what the Blues do as they have exciting South American talents Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian arriving in 2025.

Jacobs has reported Bobb is a name appreciated by Chelsea as they look for a new wide man, but it’s understood the Norwegian is happy at The Etihad.

The 21-year-old is currently impressing for City on their pre-season tour of America and he could be in line for a more prominent role under Guardiola in the new campaign.

He made 26 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists as City became the first team in history to win four Premier League titles in a row.

Chelsea have already reaped the rewards of signing one talented youngster from City in Cole Palmer, who won the Premier League Young Player of the Year award in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Despite their appreciation of Bobb the chances of them pulling off a move for the Norway international appear slim and unless he decides he wants to leave it’s hard to see this move happening.