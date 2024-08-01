Chelsea now a preferred option for 17-goal star who could be on the move

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and the Nigerian international is expected to move to the Premier League.

According to journalist Giovanni Scotto, the player would prefer to join Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Scott said via CalcioNapoli24: “As of today, there are no openings for Osimhen to remain at Napoli. The goal is to resolve the issue by the first match of the championship. In any case, the Nigerian will not be used, not even in the Coppa Italia. Clearly, anything can happen but for now Osimhen remains on the way out: his preferences include PSG and Chelsea, Saudi Arabia is currently only a hypothetical scenario. In any case, it will be the striker who chooses his next team.”

The 25-year-old has proven himself in Italian football and he will look to take up a new challenge at this stage of his career. A move to Chelsea could be an exciting opportunity. He would get to test himself in English football and play for a big club as well.

Despite having mediocre seasons in the last two campaigns, Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down for most players.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a quality goalscorer and the Napoli striker could solve their problems. He scored 17 goals in all competitions last season and he helped Napoli win the league title during the 2022/23 season as well.

Chelsea need a quality striker

Chelsea will need someone like him if they are serious about challenging for major trophies. They were overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals last season. The England international needs more support in the attack.

Osimhen has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football and he could be a key player for Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can get the deal done. They will not be able to offer him Champions League football next season and that could be a major problem. On the other hand, PSG have the finances to close the transfer as well and they will be able to offer him Champions League action.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.