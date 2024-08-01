Chelsea are currently busy in their preseason tour in the United States as they prepare for the new season.

The Blues, managed by new manager Enzo Maresca, are hoping to improve as a team and looking to qualify for the Champions League after they failed to do so following their sixth place finish in the league last season.

The club hierarchy is determined to support the manager with new signings as their transfer business has shown this summer.

Maresca has been given the backing by the club owners who have provided him with the signings of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo and other players in the goalkeeping and midfield positions.

However, one Chelsea star is heading out of the club soon going by the latest development.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Romelu Lukaku is training alone at Cobham until his future is resolved.

The Belgian is not in the future plans of the club and although the Blues are looking to sign a new striker this summer, they are not considering Lukaku as their option.

The attacker has spent time away from Stamford Bridge on loan spells at Inter Milan and Roma.

Italian publication Calciomercato has reported that Napoli are leading the race to sign the Belgium international attacker.

He is currently working on his fitness on an individual basis as he waits for the two teams to agree on a deal.

Romelu Lukaku can reignite his career away from Chelsea

Lukaku joined the the Premier League club in a big money move but his time at Chelsea has been disappointing.

He has been one of Chelsea’s worst investment in recent times and they have had a lot of them in the recent past.

A move away from Chelsea is just what Lukaku needs right now in order to revive his career and if his potential move to Napoli can happen, Antonio Conte can help him get back to his best.

The Italian manager managed Lukaku at Inter Milan in their title winning season and under Conte, Lukaku played the best football of his career.